* Nearly half of Q4 renewals at higher prices

* Only one-third see rate declines

* One in five policies rise 10 pct or more

NEW YORK, Dec 2 Nearly half of the U.S. property insurance policies renewed in the current quarter have been at higher prices, brokerage Marsh said on Friday, adding fuel to an industry turnaround after years of declining rates.

Marsh said 48 percent of property policies renewed in the fourth quarter have been at a rate at least 1 percent higher. Nearly 20 percent of policies have been renewed at rate increases of more than 10 percent.

In addition, Marsh said nearly a fifth of renewals were done at flat rates with the prior policy.

With more than $70 billion in disaster losses worldwide this year, insurers are anticipating what they call a "hard market"

-- a period of pricing strength where they can consistently -- a period of pricing strength where they can consistently raise customers' rates.

That would follow years of sharp price declines that in some cases left rates at decade-long lows. Marsh said across all policies, the average rate increase this quarter is 1.7 percent.

"While the market is not classified as 'hard,' it is increasingly difficult to achieve cost savings and more insureds are faced with modest increases at renewal," Marsh said in its regular benchmarking report.

Marsh is a unit of Marsh and McLennan (MMC.N).

(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

((Ben.Berkowitz@thomsonreuters.com)(+1-646-223-6132)(Reuters Messaging: ben.berkowitz.reuters.com@reuters.net)(Twitter: @BerkowitzRtrs)) Keywords: INSURANCE/RATES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.