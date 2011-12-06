(Adds background and Apple comment)
HONG KONG Dec 6 A court in southern China has
rejected a lawsuit by Apple Inc (AAPL.O), accusing a
Chinese technology company of infringing its iPad trademark, a
newspaper reported on Tuesday, the latest move in a protracted
tug-of-war over the name.
Apple confirmed the lawsuit but declined to comment further.
The consumer device giant -- a market leader in both
smartphones and tablets -- has had to face some roadblocks in
China, which is a key growth region for the company. Earlier
this year, fake Apple stores were discovered in southwestern
Yunnan province.
The company is also constantly battling counterfeiters.
In the lawsuit over the use of the iPad name, the
Intermediate People's Court in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen
rejected Apple's complaint against Proview Technology
(Shenzhen). Proview, it said, lawfully registered the iPad
trademark as long ago as 2000 for products in a number of
countries including China, the Southern Metropolis Daily
newspaper reported, citing court documents.
Apple, which launched its iPad tablet computer some years
after that, was initially panned by many on Twitter and other
online forums for picking a name that was synonymous with a
woman's hygiene product.
But the jokes died after the roaring success of the product
that no other company has been able to beat in sales.
The right to use the iPad name in China is crucial for
Apple, where the company is in the process of opening more
stores. Executives have said they have just scratched the
surface in China in terms of sales.
Proview Technology (Shenzhen), and the Shenzhen court were
not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
Proview was also taking legal action, seeking 10 billion
yuan ($1.5 billion) in compensation from Apple for copyright
infringement, Caixin Online reported in October.
