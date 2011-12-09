TORONTO - Dec 9 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has reached a preliminary deal to sell its 80 percent stake in the owner of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and the NBA's Raptors to Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) and BCE Inc (BCE.TO) for C$1.3 billion ($1.28 billion), a newspaper reported on Friday.

Citing unnamed sources close to the situation, the Globe and Mail said the deal to sell control of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment to Rogers and Bell Canada parent BCE has the support of Larry Tanenbaum, who owns the remaining 20 percent. Tanenbaum has the right of first refusal on any offer.

The Globe report said the deal could be announced in a matter of days.

($1 = 1.0166 Canadian dollars)

