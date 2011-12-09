* Teachers' fund to sell MLSE stake for C$1.32 bln
* Teachers' to sell stake to Rogers and BCE
* Tanenbaum boosts his stake in MLSE to 25 pct
* Deal likely to be announced later on Friday
(Recasts, adds details on deal, background)
TORONTO, Dec 9 Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan will sell its 79.5 percent stake in the Toronto sports
empire that owns the NHL's Maple Leafs to two of Canada's
biggest telecommunications groups for C$1.32 billion ($1.30
billion).
Rogers Communications and BCE, parent of Bell Canada, will
evenly divide a 75 percent stake in Maple Leaf Sports and
Entertainment (MLSE), the companies announced on Friday.
As part of the deal, Larry Tanenbaum and his firm Kilmer
Sports Inc, which already owns the remaining 20.5 percent, will
raise their MLSE stake to 25 percent.
MLSE owns the National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs,
one of the most lucrative sports franchises in North America.
Its other properties are the National Basketball Association's
Raptors and the Air Canada Centre, the downtown arena in which
the two teams play. It also has other sporting franchises, and
related broadcasting assets and property. [ID:nN14180886]
Rogers, Canada's biggest wireless company and owner of the
Toronto Blue Jays baseball club, wanted a piece of MSLE to
enhance the premium content offered through its Sportsnet media
stable. By the same token, BCE's participation reflects a desire
to lock up more sports programming for its TSN cable network.
Tanenbaum, who had the right of first refusal on any offer,
will remain chair of MLSE, as well as a governor of the NHL, the
NBA and Major League Soccer.
The transactions are expected to close in mid-2012 following
required regulatory and league approvals.
In September, Teachers, one of Canada's largest pension fund
managers, acquired TD Capital's (TD.TO) minority stake in MLSE
for an undisclosed amount, boosting its interest to 80 percent.
Many speculated that the move was aimed at ultimately improving
its chances of completing a sale of its entire holding.
The franchise had reportedly caught the interest of
strategic and private equity players, drawn to the big revenues
generated by the Maple Leafs, and to a lesser extent by the
Raptors, even though both teams have failed to reach the
playoffs in recent years.
($1 = 1.0166 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Euan Rocha and Frank McGurty)
((euan.rocha@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 416 941 8185)(Reuters
Messaging: euan.rocha.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: MAPLELEAF/ROGERS BCE
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.