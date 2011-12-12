* Telus lauds CRTC decision
TORONTO, Dec 12 BCE Inc (BCE.TO), Canada's
largest telecom company and owner of its biggest private
broadcaster, must make its sports content, including the Super
Bowl telecast, available to rivals for distribution over mobile
devices, a regulator said on Monday.
Telecom and cable companies in Canada have been buying up
television and other entertainment companies as they move
aggressively to offer customers sports, movies, TV shows and
news on an growing array of devices, including home computers,
smartphones and tablet computers such as Apple's iPad.
Canada's media regulator, the Canadian
Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), however, cast doubt on
that strategy on Monday when it confirmed a ruling it made in
September and said that sports content offered by a
broadcaster must be accessible on all mobile devices,
regardless of provider.
"Canadians shouldn't be forced to subscribe to a wireless
service from a specific company to access their favorite
content," the head of the CRTC, Konrad von Finckenstein, said in
a statement.
The ruling is a victory for one of BCE's biggest
competitors, Telus Corp (T.TO), which has avoided the rush to
own sources of content, a trend known as vertical
integration .
"They (the CRTC) have reinforced their vertical
integration safeguards and sent a strong signal that exclusivity
in distribution is a bad thing in terms of healthy and viable
competition," Michael Hennessy, Telus's head of regulatory
affairs, told Reuters.
But BCE, whose TV companies have struck deals with the
National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Football League
(NFL) to broadcast their games in Canada, said it will be unable
to comply with the CRTC ruling.
"(BCE) does not control how the major leagues sell
their rights in Canada. We do not have the right to sub-license
or re-sell this content ," it said in an emailed
statement.
"T he CRTC is imposing itself directly in how
independent, and in this case, international content owners sell
their content rights in Canada. "
Telus filed a complaint to the CRTC in January after it was
blocked from negotiating with BCE wireless unit Bell Mobility to
obtain sports broadcasts controlled by BCE, including the Super
Bowl and other NFL games.
Telus said BCE's exclusive mobile distribution of sports
unduly favored it and breached a 2009 regulatory decision that
prohibited undue preference for mobile television.
In September, the CRTC tightened the rules governing content
delivered via the Internet or to mobile devices, blocking the
use of most exclusive content. [ID:nS1E78K21X]
BCE bought the CTV television network, which owns
sports channel TSN, last year.
BCE and cable rival Rogers Communications announced a
deal last Friday to buy a shared 75 percent stake in the company
that owns the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and the National
Basketball Association's Toronto Raptors. [ID:nL1E7N90P4]
BCE shares were up 1.1 percent at C$41.19 early on Monday
afternoon, while Telus dipped 0.6 percent to C$55.00.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Frank McGurty and
Peter Galloway)
