NEW YORK, Dec 15 Health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N) said it was well positioned to increase revenue by 5 percent a year, on average, over the next few years, driven by growth in its Medicare plans for the elderly and commercial plans for employers.

The No. 3 U.S. health insurer also on Thursday set a goal of low-double-digit earnings per share growth "over time." The company gave its targets at its investor meeting in New York, where it gave a detailed view of its outlook and strategy.

Chief Executive Mark Bertolini outlined Aetna's investment in health information technology for consumers as the company adjusts to new regulations created under the healthcare overhaul passed last year.

Bertolini told the audience of Wall Street analysts and money managers there had been too much focus on whether the law would be upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Our view needs to be what do we need to go forward," Bertolini said. "This thing is here to stay."

On Wednesday, ahead of the investor day, Aetna lifted its earnings forecast for 2011 and 2012.

It now expects 2011 operating earnings per share of $5.15, up from a previous forecast of $5.00, and 2012 operating earnings per share of about $5.00, compared with its October projection of "at least" $4.80.

Aetna shares rose 2.2 percent in Thursday morning trading. Through Wednesday, the shares had risen 29 percent this year, in line with the overall rise for health insurers.

