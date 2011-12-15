* Biggest U.S. bank's action wins praise from critic

By David Henry

Dec 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), the biggest U.S. bank, and two large credit unions have taken the lead in cleaning up the banking industry's fee-laden fine print for checking accounts, an advocacy group said on Thursday.

The Chase bank unit of JPMorgan Chase, the Pentagon Federal Credit Union and the North Carolina State Employees' Credit Union have started presenting account fee schedules in simple, boxed tables of three pages or less, according to the Pew Health Group, the health and consumer-product safety arm of the Pew Charitable Trusts.

The actions brought praise from lawmakers and calls for other banks to follow suit.

Checking account disclosures at large banks typically run 111 pages and hide important fees from customers in technical fine print, according to an April report by Pew's Safe Checking in the Electronic Age Project. Banks have been under increased pressure from lawmakers and the public over fees in the aftermath of the credit crisis.

Many people have been surprised by fees they were charged, Pew researchers found in interviews with consumers. Fee disclosures are too dense for consumers to know better, said Susan Weinstock, director of the Pew project.

"It is basically impossible to comparison shop for a checking account," Weinstock said in an interview. She hopes the new tables will change that.

Chase is posting its first table online on Thursday for its most-used "Total Checking" account. The bank plans to roll out similar presentations for other types of accounts in the new year, Ryan McInerney, chief executive of the company's consumer bank, told Reuters.

Another large bank, some regional banks and other credit unions are working to bring out simplified tables of their own soon, Weinstock said. She is calling on the government's new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to require all banks to do the same.

The CFPB, which opened for business in July, has said its main goal will be to force the industry to make financial products easier to understand and compare. The bureau has proposed a simplified form showing credit card terms and conditions but has yet to focus on checking account disclosures.

Banks' fee revenue could come under pressure if it is easier for consumers to compare charges.

As Chase began to boil down the fees into a table, executives decided some were bad for business and had to go. For example, the bank dropped charges of $25 for closing an account within 90 days of opening it and $15 to receive a rush copy of an item.

"We think this will create more loyal customers and grow our business," McInerney said.

McInerney said the moves will pay off with higher revenue over time by winning over more customers.

The bank began work on the new disclosure shortly after Pew released its critical report in April. The bank tested the table with customers in focus groups and interviews, and then refined it, McInerney said.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, who successfully battled with JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to impose limits on how much banks charge merchants for debit card transactions, praised the bank's move, as did Senators Jack Reed of Rhode Island and Charles Schumer of New York.

"Customers are demanding they be treated fairly and I’m pleased the nation’s largest bank is listening," Durbin said in a written statement. "It’s time for the nation’s other banks follow Chase’s lead.”

Anne Pace, a spokeswoman for Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), which last month bowed to complaints and competition and scrapped plans to charge $5 per month for using debit cards, said the bank is evaluating Pew's model for disclosures.

Long legal disclosures of terms and conditions will continue to exist. For those who want to check the details, McInerney said the Chase intends to embed Internet links in the fine print in online copies of its tables.

(Reporting by David Henry; additional reporting by Dave Clarke in Washington and Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina)

