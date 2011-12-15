(Adds detail, background)
TORONTO Dec 15 Research In Motion posted
a 27 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday and said it
would ship between 11 million and 12 million BlackBerry
smartphones in the weeks around Christmas, the first decline in
years for that historically strong period.
RIM’s already depressed shares shed more than 6 percent
in brisk after-hours trade as investors focused on the
lackluster outlook for shipments and the high cost the company
was paying to stick with its poor-selling PlayBook tablet.
RIM turned in a sharp drop in adjusted profit at $667
million, or $1.27 a share, in its third quarter ended on Nov.
26. That does not include a massive writedown on unsold
PlayBooks or a charge associated with October's global service
outage.
It generated revenue of $5. 17 billion, compared
with $5.5 billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected RIM to earn $1.19 a share
on sales of $5.265 billion after the struggling Canadian company
warned on profit, revenue and shipments on Dec. 2.
In the third quarter a year earlier, RIM made $911.1
million, or $1.74 a share.
The intervening year has been mostly downhill for RIM,
which made its name with secure, reliable communications for the
world's business and government elites before branching out into
a now crowded consumer market.
For the current quarter, RIM expects to make between 80
and 95 cents a share on revenue of between $4.6 billion and $4.9
billion.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company has failed to match
the popularity of Apple's iPhone and iPad or the slew of devices
from the likes of Samsung and HTC Corp that make use of Google's
Android software.
Including the $485 million pre-tax writedown on discounted
PlayBook inventory and a $54 million charge related to the
outage, RIM made a third-quarter profit of $265 million, or 51
cents a share.
