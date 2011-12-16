* Company disagrees with conclusions drawn from testing
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 LightSquared's
prospects for getting its wireless network off the ground were
dealt another blow this week as U.S. government tests found that
the signal of the telecom startup would cause "harmful
interference" to a majority of GPS devices.
Preliminary analysis of testing of the company's planned
network conducted last month showed the wireless network would
not interfere with cell phones but would cause "harmful
interference to the majority of other tested general purpose GPS
receivers," the U.S. Defense and Transportation departments said
in a joint statement late Wednesday.
LightSquared is owned by billionaire hedge fund manager
Philip Falcone. The company in June revised its plan to deploy a
high-speed wireless network serving roughly 260 million people
after interference issues arose with GPS devices that are used
by the military and in civilian applications ranging from
aviation to agriculture.
Falcone, who could separately face civil fraud charges over
alleged manipulative trading in debt securities from 2006 to
2008 and other trading violations, bet much of his Harbinger
Capital Partners (HRG.N) money on LightSquared.[ID:nN1E7B808I]
Falcone's hedge fund empire has shrunk from $26 billion to
around $5 billion, and roughly half of that money is tied up in
LightSquared LP MOSAV.UL.
LightSquared's signals would also interfere "with a flight
safety system designed to warn pilots of approaching terrain,"
the government statement said of a separate analysis performed
by the Federal Aviation Administration.
LightSquared Chief Executive Sanjiv Ahuja said the company
would work with the FAA on the terrain avoidance systems, but
disagreed with the government's conclusions on general
navigation devices.
"The testing further confirmed that the interference issues
are not caused by LightSquared's spectrum, but by GPS devices
looking into spectrum that is licensed to LightSquared," Ahuja
said in a statement.
Some 500 million GPS receivers are estimated to be in use
for government and commercial purposes in the United States.
The Coalition to Save Our GPS, whose membership spans
several industries and includes Deere & Co (DE.N), Delta
Airlines (DAL.N), Garmin Ltd (GRMN.O) and Trimble Navigation Ltd
(TRMB.O), said the test results reveal substantial risks to
everyday activities.
"It is clear that LightSquared simply refuses to accept the
overwhelming technical evidence on the interference issue and
continues to try to ‘define away’ devastating test results,"
said Dale Leibach, a spokesman for the group.
Deployment of LightSquared's network depends on regulatory
approval from the Federal Communications Commission. The company
has said its new deployment plan addresses many of the
interference concerns and has partnered with GPS firms to
develop solutions to the remaining problems.
"We have taken extraordinary measures — and at extraordinary
expense — to solve a problem that is not of our making," Ahuja
said, adding that the company will continue working with the
federal government to allow LightSquared and GPS to coexist.
LightSquared intends to invest $14 billion over the next
eight years to build its network, and aims to sell wholesale
wireless services to companies which would then resell the
service under their own brand names.
The national network would use satellites and land-based
signals. The interference issues have arisen over the land-based
portion of the network.
The FCC and National Telecommunications and Information
Agency are still awaiting a final analysis and report on the
testing, which will be completed over the next several weeks.
