(Corrects quote on timing of RBI rate cut in 8th comment)

MUMBAI Dec 16 The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates on hold on Friday, pausing a tightening cycle that had seen it raise rates 13 times since March 2010, as the economy shows signs of weakness even as inflation remains high.

The RBI kept its policy repo rate at 8.5 percent, as expected, two days after data showed November wholesale price index inflation at 9.11 percent, far lower than the 9.73 percent clocked in October.

The bank also left the cash reserve ratio at 6 percent. There had been speculation it might cut the ratio to bolster market liquidity.

JAGANNADHAM THUNUGUNTLA, HEAD OF RESEARCH, SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES, NEW DELHI

"The decision clearly reflects that inflation continues to remain their anchoring point in terms of policy decisions, and they are not averse to sacrifice some growth for this. The central bank is walking a very tight rope. They are battling too many challenges at the same time, be it the slowing growth, rupee and the inflation. My expection is that the first rate cut from the central bank may not before March."

RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI

"I feel that it is a very clear admission by the central monetary authority that the fundamentals have worsened. They want to come out with fresh projections for inflation and GDP growth in January policy. The RBI's monetary policy has done maximum that can be done, but beyond this fundamentals have to be looked into."

SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI

"Given the sharper-than-expected deterioration in the domestic growth and deepening global turbulence, we now expect the RBI to look at its March policy review as a window to cut interest rate against our earlier view of a reduction in May or June."

DANIEL HUI, STRATEGIST, HSBC, HONG KONG

"What struck us is the fact that the RBI is in a tight spot as the depreciation of (the rupee) has not helped the inflationary situation, which is why it had to take the regulatory curbs last night. We think there is a real risk that the rupee may weaken some more in coming weeks and further regulatory measures may be taken."

JAYESH SHROFF, FUND MANAGER, SBI MF, MUMBAI

"The focus on inflation is still there, but definitely the stance has moderated. They are now also talking of the risk to growth. The rupee has also now come into the frame. The general expectation is that an actual rate cut might come only in March or April. For the market, the policy has come as per expectation, but I am not sure if this by itself will have any major impact. There are too many moving parts in the market."

NITESH RANJAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, UNION BANK, MUMBAI

"It is a very clear reiteration of stance that the next action would be reversal of rates. However, a rate cut is not so close. In my view, a rate cut may come after the February 2012 inflation data release due mid-March. Till then, liquidity management would be the most important factor; considering the slippages in fiscal space."

INDRANIL PAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

"The policy was along expected lines. They have struck a cautious note on inflation even as they see growth risks on the horizon. The tone of the policy is quite clear. We are still some way off from rate cuts and liquidity injection measures in the form of more OMOs and likely CRR cuts will be used."

A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PD, MUMBAI

"Very clearly, the next step from the RBI is likely to be a an easing in the policy stance. But with liquidity being tight and tightness likely to exacerbate if RBI intervention in the foreign market continues, then we could see a cut in the cash reserve ratio in January before a rate cut is effected possibly in the first half of FY13."

SAMIR ARORA, FUND MANAGER, HELIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, SINGAPORE

"It was perfectly reasonable for the central bank to take a pause after the series of hikes but you can't expect him to turn dovish all of a sudden, though the language has changed a bit and they have included growth risk also in the statement. I think their priority remains inflation and they would wait for the annual budget before taking any decision on rate cuts because they would like to see the government doing its bit as well. Today's decision was factored into the stock market."

MARKET REACTION:

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points to 8.46 percent, while the main share index trimmed gains to 0.8 percent from 1 percent prior to the RBI statement. The rupee slipped to 52.95 to the dollar from 52.75.

BACKGROUND:

- Industrial output fell in October for the first time in more than two years as capital goods investment slumped, ramping up pressure on the central bank to ease monetary or liquidity conditions.

- Production at factories, mines and utilities plunged 5.1 percent from a year earlier, far worse than expected.

- Last Friday, India slashed its full-year growth forecast to around 7.5 percent and officials warned the government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and would have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.

- Annual food inflation in late November eased to 6.6 percent, its lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years, driven by a sharp fall in prices of vegetables and protein-rich food. (Editing by Ted Kerr)