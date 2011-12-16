Dec 16 Shares in Cablevision Systems Corp CVC.N were down nearly 11 percent in pre-market trading on Friday as investors sold off on uncertainty surrounding the sudden departure of the New York cable operator's well-regarded chief operating officer.

Cablevision announced the sudden resignation of Tom Rutledge, a 9-year veteran of the company, late on Thursday, leading to speculation that he would be joining a larger rival such as Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O). It also raised the possibility that the Dolan-family-controlled Cablevision would be vulnerable as an acquisition target for Time Warner Cable TWC.N or Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).

Analysts at Miller Tabak and ISI Group downgraded Cablevision on the news and others on Wall Street described the news as a major loss for Cablevision.

Shares were trading at around $12.45 ahead of the market opening on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

