Dec 16 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) has completed a previously announced exchange of common stock and senior notes for preferred shares, increasing its Tier 1 common capital by $3.9 billion.

The second-biggest U.S. bank by assets is under pressure to increase its capital cushion in order to absorb mortgage-related losses and meet new international standards.

The bank said in a securities filing on Friday that in the exchange it issued 400 million common shares, worth about $2.1 billion at Thursday's closing stock price of $5.26, and $2.3 billion in senior notes in exchange for $5.8 billion in preferred stock and trust preferred securities.

Issuing new shares dilutes the holdings of existing shareholders, but Bank of America has said the transactions were "economically advantageous" to the company.

In the filing, the bank said it may enter similar transactions that will involve issuing common stock, cash or other considerations. These exchanges are not expected to be material, the bank said. Bank of America shares were up 2 percent to $5.37 in morning trading on Friday.

(Reporting By Rick Rothacker; editing by John Wallace)

