By David Henry

NEW YORK, Dec 16 A law firm that led mortgage bondholders to extract a $8.5 billion settlement from Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) is turning its sights on JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N).

Houston-based Gibbs & Burns LP said on Friday its clients have instructed trustees overseeing $95 billion of securities issued in the housing boom by JPMorgan's affiliates to investigate whether ineligible mortgages were included in collateral behind the bonds.

Gibbs & Burns said its clients represent holders of more than 25 percent of the voting rights on 243 residential mortgage backed securities.

JPMorgan spokeswoman Kristin Lemkau declined to comment.

The development marks an escalation of legal challenges from the housing bust for JPMorgan. The largest U.S. bank by assets, JPMorgan has been setting aside billions of dollars for claims that mortgage bonds sold by Chase bank, and by companies it bought, were backed by fraudulent loans or otherwise flawed.

Mortgage securities typically set a threshold of 25 percent of voting rights above which organized investors gain additional legal power over the pools, said Greg Taxin of Spotlight Advisors LLC, which advises pension funds on mortgage bond investments.

"This is what started the ball rolling that ultimately led to the $8.5 billion settlement with Bank of America," said Taxin. "The best defense for JPMorgan has been that the investors were not coordinated.

The settlement with Bank of America is pending and being challenged in court as insufficient by other holders of its mortgage bonds.

Kathy Patrick of Gibbs & Bruns LLP said in a statement, "Our clients continue to seek a comprehensive solution to the problems of ineligible mortgages in RMBS pools and deficient servicing of those loans."

The investors represented by the firm own securities issued in 2005, 2006 and 2007. They include bonds from Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual, two firms which JPMorgan took over during the financial crisis.

(Reporting by David Henry)

