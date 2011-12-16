By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON Dec 16 Trading profits at U.S. bank holding companies continue to decline, dropping by 18 percent in the third quarter, according to government data released on Friday.

Trading revenues totaled $14 billion in the third quarter, down 18 percent from the second quarter but up 15 percent from a year ago, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's quarterly report showed.

Most of the trading tracked by the report is concentrated in the largest banks, such as Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N).

Bank holding company trading profits have been facing a squeeze in recent quarters due to market volatility and risk aversion on the part of their clients.

Trading profits also dropped by 18 percent in the second quarter when compared to the previous quarter.

The biggest drop in third-quarter trading revenues, according to the report, was in equities, where a second-quarter profit of $5.2 billion turned into a $2.7 billion third-quarter loss.

On the upside, revenues in commodity and related trading jumped 52 percent from the second quarter, to $2.1 billion in the third quarter.

The main focus of the report is trading revenue at commercial banks, which are part of the larger holding companies. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency regulates national banks.

The OCC reported that trading revenues at commercial banks jumped significantly during the third quarter but warned that the figures are "misleading."

Commercial banks' trading revenues were $13.1 billion in the third quarter, which is 17 percent higher than in the second quarter.

"It was technically a record quarter for trading revenues, but an unusually large contribution from hedging gains on mortgage servicing assets combined with revenues from increases in banks’ own credit spreads distorted results," Martin Pfinsgraff, deputy comptroller for credit and market risk, said in a statement. "Adjusting for these reporting anomalies, revenues in the third quarter were lower by about $8 billion from the reported numbers."

(Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Gary Hill)

((david.c.clarke@thomsonreuters.com)(202)(898-8324)(Reuters Messaging: www.twitter.com/davecclarke)) Keywords: FINANCIAL REGULATION/TRADING

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.