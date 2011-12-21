* Fiscal Q4 EPS 21 cents vs year-earlier 31 cents

* Principal trading revenue plummets 80 pct

* Investment banking revenue down 10 pct

(Adds analyst estimate, details on earnings, comment)

Dec 20 Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N reported a big drop in quarterly earnings due to declines in principal trading and investment banking revenue, but still beat muted analyst forecasts for what was widely expected to be a weak quarter for Wall Street.

The investment bank earned $48.4 million, or 21 cents per share, for the fiscal fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, down 23 percent from $63.7 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Jefferies' profit was 17 cents per share when excluding special items. Analysts cut their estimates in recent weeks to as low as 11 cents per share to reflect expectations for a tough trading environment and lower investment banking revenue.

Jefferies' principal trading revenue fell more than 80 percent to $36.6 million from $191.4 million a year ago; investment banking revenue declined 10 percent.

During the period, Jefferies sold billions of dollars' worth of Portuguese, Italian, Irish, Greek and Spanish debt and reduced leverage to ease investor concern about its exposure to the European debt crisis and the viability of its business model in the wake of MF Global's MFGLQ.PK collapse.

The moves came as ratings agency Egan Jones threatened to downgrade Jefferies' debt to "junk" unless it took dramatic steps to reduce risk. Even though management disagreed with the Egan Jones analysis, they shrank Jefferies' balance sheet by 22.5 percent during the fourth quarter and decreased its leverage ratio to 9.9 from 12.9.

"These guys did the right thing," said David Smith, who follows Jefferies as chief investment officer at Rockland Trust, which has $1.6 billion in assets under management but does not own Jefferies stock. "They said, 'We don’t feel overexposed but we’re going to sell this stuff anyway,' and they shrank the balance sheet and took leverage down."

(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by John Wallace)

((lauren.LACAPRA@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: JEFFERIES/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.