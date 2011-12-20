Dec 20 The International Finance Corp, the World Bank's private-sector lender, said on Tuesday it will invest in a nickel and copper exploration project in Ivory Coast, its first mining investment in the war-scarred West African country.

IFC said it would invest about C$1.25 million ($1.22 million) in Canadian-listed Sama Resources to advance its Samapleu nickel and copper project located in the eastern part of the country near the Guinea border.

“This investment aligns with our strategy to support early-stage exploration companies with financing and advice,” said Tom Butler, IFC's global head for mining, in a statement.

Ivory Coast, best known as the world's top cocoa grower, is seeking to expand its mining sector, in addition to oil and cotton, which has been hampered by political strife and conflict over the past decade. IFC is hoping that its presence in the country will encourage other miners to invest in the sector.

($1 = 1.0281 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Diane Craft)

((lesley.wroughton@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: WORLDBANK IVORYCOAST/MINING

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.