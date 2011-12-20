Dec 20 A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers lobbed sharp criticism over proposals by the Securities and Exchange Commission to regulate the financial advisers to state and local government, saying they go too far and would be too costly.

"As proposed, the rules would impose wholly unnecessary and duplicative layers of regulation on parties that are already heavily regulated and would impose undue burdens and costs for many market participants," said a letter signed by 34 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and sent to the SEC. The letter was dated Monday and released on Tuesday.

The financial reform law passed last year known as "Dodd-Frank" for the first time called for advisers in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market to register with the federal government and follow many of the same regulations as brokers, underwriters and dealers.

Since the SEC began considering in December 2010 how to carry out the adviser requirements, many in the market have worried the proposed rules would be too broad, ensnaring volunteers to community groups and subjecting ordinary citizens to financial regulations.

Some also worry the proposals would shrink the pool of professional advisers. For the last year, the fight has been over simply who counts as an adviser.

The proposed rules regulate "many entities not intended or authorized by the statute and would apply to services beyond those that involve issuing municipal securities and investing," the lawmakers said in the letter.

Illinois Representative Robert Dold is spearheading the Congressional response to the SEC proposals and is currently building a roster of co-sponsors for legislation he introduced to clarify what Congress intended in Dodd-Frank.

In coming weeks, he will move to get the bill through committee, according to a Dold aide.

Many had expected the SEC to have completed its definition of advisers by the end of 2011, but the chairman of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, which writes the rules the SEC enforces, recently said he now anticipates the definition will be approved in early 2012.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, which represents municipal bond professionals, applauded Dold "for helping set straight the scope of the municipal adviser registration rule," it said in a statement.

