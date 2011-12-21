* Amazon, RIM in talks on expanding commercial ties -sources
By Nadia Damouni
Dec 20 Research In Motion Ltd RIM.TO has
turned down takeover overtures from Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and
other potential buyers because the BlackBerry maker prefers to
fix its problems on its own, according to people with knowledge
of the situation.
Amazon hired an investment bank this summer to review a
potential merger with RIM, but it did not make a formal offer,
said one of the sources. It is not clear whether informal
discussions between Amazon and RIM ever led to specific price
talk, or who else had approached RIM about a takeover.
RIM's RIMM.O board wants co-chief executives Mike
Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie to focus on trying to turn around
the business through the launch of new phones, better use of
assets such as BlackBerry Messaging and restructuring, two
sources said. They did not want to be identified as the
discussions are private. RIM and Amazon declined to comment.
While RIM could strike technology licensing deals and other
kinds of commercial partnerships to boost revenue, an outright
sale or joint venture is not on the cards for now, they said.
"They have had approaches from folks who have wanted to have
discussions," said one head of technology investment banking at
a Wall Street bank. "The issue is it is hard to find a value
that makes sense with a falling knife."
Battered shares in the Canadian smartphone maker jumped 10
percent in after-hours Nasdaq trade after the Reuters report.
RIM's market value has plunged 77 percent in the last 12
months to about $6.8 billion following a series of disappointing
quarterly reports, delayed phone launches, weak sales of the
PlayBook tablet and other missteps. The shares tumbled last week
on weaker-than-expected quarterly results and the announcement
of a delay in the launch of the new BlackBerry 10 phones.
A RIM investor who declined to be named said the company was
now essentially on the block.
“This story puts RIM in play, because shareholders are going
to put it in play," the U.S.-based investor said. "It’s over.
This is now a company where the activists are in charge.”
Activist shareholder Jaguar Financial Corp JFC.TO has
called for a sale of RIM as a whole or in separate parts, such
as the handset business, the network services operation, or the
patent portfolio.
But RIM's management has told interested parties they do not
want to sell or break up the company at this juncture, the
sources told Reuters. After last week's news, the board
instructed the co-CEOs to set aside any options for a sale, one
person briefed on the situation said.
"Selling the company or an economic joint venture is
probably not in the cards right now," said the source. "Until
you stabilize the platform, people are going to be very nervous
about spending $10 billion or more."
Some potential corporate and private equity suitors are
holding out for RIM's valuation to fall further, people familiar
with the matter said.
AMAZON, RIM STILL IN DISCUSSIONS
Amazon and RIM are still discussing ways to expand their
commercial ties, which currently include a service launched last
year to make Amazon's music catalog available to some BlackBerry
users, according to the sources.
Amazon launched the Kindle Fire tablet in November, which,
along with the content the company can package with it, is seen
as a potentially formidable contender to Apple Inc's (AAPL.O)
iPad and iTunes store. Amazon does not make smartphones.
As for RIM, it feels it could better leverage its assets,
such as the BBM instant messaging and the network operation
centers that allow for messages to be processed, the sources
said.
RIM could also look at licensing out its QNX operating
system after the late 2012 launch of BlackBerry 10, which will
be the first smartphones using that software, to give handset
makers an alternative to Google's Android operating system.
DISTRACTION
RIM's co-CEOs have spent months listening to ideas from
investment bankers, strategic parties and private equity firms.
These discussions are now viewed as distracting for management,
sources briefed on the situation said.
One of them said the board has backed both Lazaridis and
Balsillie, but is of the view RIM needs to develop a "deeper
bench" of executives.
Spurred by RIM's share drop and Google Inc's (GOOG.O) $12.5
billion bid for Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) in
August, Wall Street bankers have tried to pitch RIM to other
mobile phone makers, including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
(005930.KS) and HTC Corp (2498.TW), in recent months.
Microsoft also looked at RIM at the same time, said one
of the sources. Microsoft declined to comment.
But HTC and Samsung already have licensing agreements with
Google's Android and did not see the value in tying up with
BlackBerry, people familiar with the companies said. Samsung and
HTC declined to comment.
