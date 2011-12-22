* Court says federal draft law would be unconstitutional

* Says cooperative federal-provincial approach acceptable

* Says feds have appropriate role on systemic risk

(Adds background, details)

By Randall Palmer

OTTAWA, Dec 22 The Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday ruled against the government's plan for a national securities regulator, forcing Ottawa back to the drawing board on its plans to replace the current patchwork of provincial watchdogs and regulations.

In a ruling that will disappoint Canada's financial sector, the court rules unanimously that the government's draft legislation would encroach unconstitutionally on provincial jurisdictions.

However, the court also said a cooperative federal-provincial scheme would be acceptable and it said the federal government did have a proper role in trying to prevent systemic risk to maintain Canada's financial stability.

"The proposed federal act overreaches the legislative interest of the federal government," the court said.

"As important as the preservation of capital markets and the maintenance of Canada's financial stability are, they do not justify a wholesale takeover of the regulation of the securities industry which is the ultimate consequence of the proposed federal legislation."

The decision left Canada - for now - as the only major developed economy without a national regulator. Finance Minister Jim Flaherty submitted the draft law to the Supreme Court in May 2010 and had planned to implement his plan next year if the court had said it was legitimate.

Flaherty now has to go back to square one and develop a new plan to pass constitutional muster.

The court did list some areas relating to systemic risk that the federal government could legitimately get involved in - derivatives, short selling, credit rating and data collection.

Six of Canada's 10 provinces had asked the court to rule against the federal government, though some had said a cooperative approach that retained a substantial role for the provinces would be appropriate.

Canada's lack of a national watchdog has come under intense scrutiny during the global financial crisis as regulators around the world seek to cooperate more closely.

Addressing the concern about systemic risk, the opposing provinces had pointed out to the court that the United States had a national regulator, yet that had not prevented either the subprime crisis or recent corporate scandals.

Backing the idea of provincial involvement, the Supreme Court noted the local nature of much of Canada's securities industry.

"Mining listings compose approximately two thirds of the securities market in British Columbia," it said. "About half of Ontario's securities market is attributable to large financial services companies. Alberta is the dominant national market for oil and gas and roughly a quarter of technology listings emanate from Quebec."

The name of the case is In the Matter of a Reference by Governor in Council concerning the proposed Canadian Securities Act, as set out in Order in Council P.C. 2010-667, dated May 26, 2010 (33718).

