* Four Manhattan locations to be affected

* Filing required by New York state law

Dec 27 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) will cut 580 jobs at four Manhattan offices, the company said in a filing with New York State's Department of Labor on Tuesday.

The filing, known as a "WARN" notice, is required under the state's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. Morgan Stanley filed the notice after announcing plans in mid-December to cut 1,600 jobs across all geographic locations and seniority levels. [ID:nL1E7NF40K]

The cuts in New York will come from the investment bank's offices at 1221 Avenue of Americas, 1 New York Plaza, 1585 Broadway and 750 Seventh Avenue, according to the notice.

Morgan Stanley cited economic reasons for the job cuts, which come amid a sharp decline in investment banking and trading revenue across Wall Street.

Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to report a loss for the fourth quarter, due to a $1.8 billion charge related to a settlement with bond insurer MBIA Inc (MBI.N). They expect the bank to report revenue of $6.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, which would represent a decline of 25 percent from the year-ago period. [ID:nL1E7ND5A8]

(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((lauren.LACAPRA@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: MORGANSTANLEY/JOBS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.