SAO PAULO, Dec 28 Brazil's long-time card payment processors are bearing the brunt of declining fees and the entry of new competitors, the central bank said, signaling it will not press for regulatory changes in the sector anytime soon.

The bank said in an annual report on the sector, which was unveiled late on Tuesday, that processors, known as merchant acquirers, have incurred the bulk of a reduction in merchant discount rates since the end of exclusivity agreements with card brands last year. Merchant discount rates are a charge made to card holders to settle purchases through banks.

The bank also said that, from a competition standpoint, newcomers are likely to eat away market share from incumbent acquirers, easing worries over free competition in the $300 billion industry.

Analysts said the report failed to recommend policy actions on industry issues such as a lack of price differentiation between payments made by cards and cash, a fact that should lower the risk of new regulations in the sector.

"In our view, no news, is good news," BTG Pactual analysts led by Marcelo Henriques said in a note to clients. "This report gives us some comfort that at least in the short term, any material regulatory change is very unlikely."

Shares of listed merchant acquirers in Brazil gained on Wednesday, bucking a decline in the country's benchmark stock index, as the report confirmed investor views that regulatory noise concerns were overblown. While regulatory risk is a permanent feature of an industry like card payment processing, there are no clear short-term catalysts for regulatory changes.

Cielo (CIEL3.SA), Brazil's No. 1 merchant acquirer, rose as much as 0.6 percent, while smaller rival Redecard RDCD3.SA gained up to 0.8 percent. The stocks are up 51 percent and 46 percent this year, respectively.

Together the companies have control of more than 80 percent of the market. Last year, more competitors joined the market including Citigroup/Elavon and Alelo, a venture between Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) and state-controlled mortgage lender Caixa Economica Federal.

The report also supports the differentiation of prices between cash and cards, but fell short of recommending ways to implement it. The so-called "no surcharge rule", or the lack of price differentiation, disadvantages the poorest consumers that never or seldom use cards.

Industry leaders were concerned that the bank could push harder for price differentiation, which could have been negative for Cielo and Redecard by lowering incentives to use cards in favor of cash to settle transactions.

(Reporting By Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

