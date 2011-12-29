* Distributed warrants as part of recap plan

BOSTON, Dec 29 Tax authorities have ruled that a January distribution of warrants by American International Group (AIG.N) was not tax free, the bailed-out insurer said on Thursday.

But, AIG also said it was unlikely most recipients would have to pay taxes on the distribution anyway.

As part of a recapitalization plan, in January AIG distributed 75 million warrants to holders of its common stock. The company said the U.S. Internal Revenue Service ruled that it was not a tax-free stock distribution.

Even so, the company said it expected the distribution would not be taxable, except for cases where a stockholder's adjusted tax basis on each share is less than $8.70. It was not clear how many holders were in that position.

Fund manager Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Capital, which is AIG's largest shareholder outside the U.S. government, owns nearly a third of the warrants in question.

AIG also said investors should not draw any implications about the company's fourth-quarter results from the tax ruling.

AIG shares were unchanged at $22.97 in premarket trading. The stock has lost half its value this year, leaving the government billions of dollars in the red on its stake.

