By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, Dec 29 Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) tapped Paulo Caffarelli as senior vice president for international business, as Latin America's largest bank by assets seeks to expand outside its home market.

Caffarelli replaces Allan Toledo, who on Wednesday was removed as senior vice president of the bank's wholesale, private banking and international business divisions, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

Alexandre Abreu will take over as senior vice president for new businesses, Caffarelli's prior position, said the source, who requested anonymity. Toledo, a 29-year veteran at the Brasilia-based lender, could not be reached by Reuters for comment.

Caffarelli's rise to the key position, in which he will be tasked with spearheading the bank's expansion into other Latin American markets, comes amid growing speculation of changes at Banco do Brasil's top job. Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine will complete three years at the helm of the lender in April.

In the past three years, Banco do Brasil bought Argentina's Banco Patagonia and Eurobank, a small lender based in the United States.

At the same time, a rival in Brazil, Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA), bought the retail banking unit of HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L).

Chile's Corpbanca, in which Banco do Brasil sought to buy a stake, also snapped up Banco Santander's (SAN.MC) Colombian unit. Banco do Brasil wants to enter the Colombian market, executives including Toledo said recently.

Dan Corrado, Banco do Brasil's head of operations in Sao Paulo, will be tapped as senior voce president for retail banking, distribution and operations, the source added.

Shares of Banco do Brasil rose 1 percent to 23.70 reais, compared with a 0.1 percent gain in the Bovespa stock index.

(Reporting By Aluisio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gary Hill)

