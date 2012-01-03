By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK Jan 3 Media mogul Rupert Murdoch
has rung in the New Year with a new Twitter account that
includes praise for Republican presidential hopeful Rick
Santorum and opinions on President Barack Obama's policies and
the Steve Jobs biography.
By Monday night, just two days after he started his Twitter
account, the 80-year-old chief of News Corp (NWSA.O) had already
issued more than 20 tweets and acquired 74,000 followers.
Teri Everett, a spokeswoman for News Corp, confirmed the
Twitter account (twitter.com/#!/rupertmurdoch) was
Murdoch's.
Murdoch transformed his father's small Australian newspaper
business into a global media conglomerate both admired and
reviled for its power and reach. News Corp, whose holdings
include The Wall Street Journal and Fox News Channel, was hit
last year by a phone-hacking scandal in Britain that led to its
closing of the News of the World newspaper.
In one of his tweets, Murdoch described Santorum, a socially
conservative former senator who has risen sharply in the polls
ahead of Tuesday's Iowa caucus, as the "only candidate with
genuine big vision" for the country.
In another tweet, Murdoch said, "Good to see santorum
surging in Iowa. Regardless of policies, all debates showed
principles, consistency and humility like no other other."
He called Obama's decision on the detention of terrorism
suspects "very courageous - and dead right!"
Murdoch also commented on Walter Isaacson's biography of
Jobs, the late Apple Inc CEO, tweeting, "Interesting but unfair,
family must hate."
In other tweets, he expressed support for films "We Bought A
Zoo" and "The Descendants," both from his Fox movie division. He
even commented on New York traffic, tweeting, "NY cold and
empty, even central park, nice."
It remains to be seen if Murdoch's Twitter foray will pay
off in public relations terms. One of his tweets, "maybe Brits
have too many holidays for broke country," was deleted, but not
before it was captured by other Twitter users and media.
Reuters (TRI.TO) is a competitor of The Wall Street Journal
and Dow Jones Newswires, the financial news agency that News
Corp acquired along with the Journal in 2007.
