Jan 3 The chief executive of Verizon Communications (VZ.N) has canceled his appearance in a keynote panel at the 2012 Consumer Electronics show, the telephone company said on Tuesday.

The company said that a schedule change is preventing CEO Lowell McAdam from attending the high-profile technology conference in Las Vegas.

Spokesman Peter Thonis declined to give further details but said the company was looking into sending another executive to replace McAdam at the event.

