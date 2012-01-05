* "Scramble with Friends" comes out on Thursday
* Zynga's Facebook base shrinking-analyst
* Shares trading 10 pct below IPO price
By Liana B. Baker
Jan 5 Online game developer Zynga Inc
(ZNGA.O) is releasing a new mobile word game called "Scramble
with Friends" on Thursday to expand its user base beyond
Facebook and catch up with rivals in the handheld market.
Zynga shares have fallen below their initial public offering
price since the company began trading on the Nasdaq stock
exchange on Dec. 16. On Thursday, the shares were trading at
$9.04, about 10 percent below the IPO price.
While Zynga was one of the earliest game makers on the
Facebook platform, it lacks that first mover advantage on
mobile, where companies such as Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and
Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) have released successful games.
To try to replicate its popularity on Facebook, Zynga is
trying to create a network of mobile games under one brand where
users can play the same friends across all titles.
In the new game released on Thursday, players race against
the clock to unscramble words. "Scramble with Friends" is made
for players who already play "Words with Friends" and "Hanging
with Friends," two other Zynga word games.
"The most difficult thing on mobile is creating a network
effect because mobile doesn't have the inherent built-in social
network that a platform like Facebook does," said Paul Bettner,
vice president and general manager of Zynga With Friends, the
Texas-based studio formerly known as Newtoy, which Zynga
acquired in 2010.
"A network of existing players -- that's what we're trying
to build with the brand. If players are enjoying 'Words with
Friends,' they already have a network of friends they've built
up," he said.
Given Zynga's dependence on Facebook -- 95 percent of
revenue comes from the social network -- investors are closely
watching its mobile strategy. Zynga said on its IPO roadshow in
December that it had 13 million daily players on mobile, up from
11.1 million in October.
According to Sterne Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia, Zynga
finished December with roughly 47 million daily average users on
Facebook, 5 percent less than a year earlier. Bhatia, citing
AppData figures, said it was the first time Zynga finished the
month of December with fewer daily players than it began the
month with.
Zynga CEO Mark Pincus told Reuters in an interview on Dec.
16 that the company's mobile user base is growing quickly and
catching up to its Facebook users.
"It's important to note that's 13 million daily active users
(on mobile) compared to some north of 40 million daily active
users on Facebook -- it's already more than 20 percent of the
traffic," Pincus said.
Zynga has not revealed how many paying players it has on
mobile platforms. The company has a free version of "Scramble
with Friends," where it makes money on advertising, as well as a
premium version for $2.99 that does not have ads. Players can
also buy virtual tokens in the game.
The game will come first for Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone and
iPod touch; an iPad and Android version will be out at a later
date.
(Reporting By Liana B. Baker; editing by John Wallace)
((liana.baker@thomsonreuters.com)(6462236179))
Keywords: ZYNGA/
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.