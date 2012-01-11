* CFTC to finalize next slate of Dodd-Frank rules

* Measures include Volcker Rule, protecting customer collateral

* Next rule-making meeting scheduled for Jan. 25

By Christopher Doering

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 The U.S. futures regulator will vote on a series of rules on Wednesday that include its draft of the so-called Volcker Rule and a measure protecting customer collateral posted in swap transactions.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has finalized nearly two dozen rules but it is behind on completing much of a regulatory framework for the $700 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market required under the Dodd-Frank law. Many of the high-profile and controversial rules remain.

A rule expected to be finalized by the CFTC on Wednesday would allow brokers to pool customer collateral but would prevent them from comingling the funds with their own capital.

The final rule, close to what the CFTC proposed in April, also lays out what happens in the event of a default. If one occurs by both the clearing member and one or more of its customers, the clearinghouse can only collect collateral of the defaulting member, or its own resources.

Each individual account would be legally protected and funds from non-defaulting members could not be tapped to cover losses from another firms' default.

"This model does not achieve perfect protection of customer collateral, risks remain," said a CFTC official.

"However, our view as staff is that this rule strikes the best balance between achieving the goals of swaps customer collateral protection and fostering portability at a reasonable cost, all within the bounds of the bankruptcy code," the CFTC official told reporters ahead of the meeting.

The official said the CFTC is working with individuals who have proposed other models offering additional protection for the customer, including those who always want their account protected on a completely individual basis. The agency is working "expeditiously" on another proposal that it expects to bring before the CFTC's five commissioners.

The Dodd-Frank law requires swaps dealers and large participants to trade swaps on exchanges or platforms known as swap execution facilities, and use clearinghouses that guarantee the trades to lower risk. Firms are required to post margin, or collateral, as a backstop against a default.

The CFTC also will propose its so-called Volcker Rule that is designed to prevent U.S. banks from trading with their own funds and prohibit banks from investing in or sponsoring, beyond a small amount, hedge funds or private equity funds.

It would have the most impact on large banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

The CFTC said its proposal largely mirrors an October proposal from the Federal Reserve, Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that is now open to a public comment.

The agency's proposal, however, includes about a dozen questions asking whether certain provisions of the joint Volcker Rule should not be applicable to banking entities regulated by the CFTC. The proposal is open to a 60-day public comment.

The CFTC also will vote on Wednesday to finalize at the meeting rules for registration of swap dealers and major swap participants, and business conduct standards for swap dealers and major swap participants with counterparties.

The futures regulator has tentatively scheduled a rule-making meeting for Jan. 25.

(Reporting By Christopher Doering; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

((christopher.doering@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: FINANCIAL REGULATION/SWAPS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.