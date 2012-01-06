* Trend points to recovery - Reis

* New office space lowest in 15 years

* New York, DC at bottom of vacancy list

BOSTON, Jan 6 The U.S. office vacancy rate fell in the fourth quarter of 2011 and rents rose for the fifth straight period, signaling that a recovery is well under way, real estate research firm Reis Inc said on Friday.

The vacancy rate dipped to 17.3 percent in the quarter from 17.4 percent in the third quarter and 17.6 percent at the end of 2010, Reis said.

Asking rents rose 0.4 percent, while effective rents -- what the tenant effectively pays after factoring in discounts -- rose 0.5 percent.

"After four quarters of squeezing out gains in occupancy, the office sector has assuredly turned the corner and begun the process of recovery," Reis research chief Victor Calanog said in a commentary accompanying the data.

"Still, given the severity of the last downturn and the lackluster pace of economic growth, it will be years before the office sector climbs out of the hole."

Reis said one factor that helped the numbers was a lack of new supply. Some 12.3 million square feet of new office space came to market last year, it said, the lowest such level in 15 years.

Of 79 metro areas surveyed, Washington and New York had the lowest vacancy rates, at 9.4 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively. Rent growth was strongest in the California cities of San Francisco and San Jose, at 1.3 percent.

On Thursday, Reis said U.S. apartment vacancies fell to a 10-year low in the fourth quarter and rents continued rising, as the economy showed some signs of growth. [ID:nL1E8C43WK]

(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

