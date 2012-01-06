* iPhone 4S consumes 2x more data than iPhone 4
* iPhone 4 consumes 1.6 times more data than iPhone 3G
* Gear makers hope data boom to generate new revenue
By Tarmo Virki, European Technology Correspondent
Jan 6 Apple's (AAPL.O) new iPhone 4S consumes on
average twice as much data as the previous iPhone model and even
more than iPad tablets due to increasing use of online services
like the virtual personal assistant Siri, an industry study
showed.
When Apple rolled out the iPhone 4S in October, its small
improvements disappointed many analysts and reviewers, but
consumer demand for the device has been strong, and buyers have
extensively used their devices.
IPhone 4S users transfer on average three times more data
than users of the older iPhone 3G model which was used as the
benchmark in a study by telecom network technology firm Arieso.
Data usage of the previous model, the iPhone 4, was only 1.6
times higher than the iPhone 3G, while iPad2 tablets consumed
2.5 times more data than the iPhone 3G, the study showed.
Today's generation of smartphones is placing increasing
demands on available carrier bandwidth as applications become
slicker and average personal usage of videos intensifies.
That sharp rise in data consumption puts more pressure on
wireless operators to speed up capacity investments, as they are
struggling already with clogged telecom networks to keep up with
growing demand for data services on the go.
A smartphone's consumption of data depends upon what the
user asks it to do.
The iPhone 4S is perceived by some as a data hog because of
Siri, a well-reviewed virtual personal-assistant and search app.
It is integrated into the iPhone 4S and responds to voice
commands.
“I use the iPhone 4 myself and when I first heard of the
iPhone 4S features I was not compelled to rush out and get one.
However, the data usage numbers I am seeing make me wonder what
I am missing,” said Arieso's chief technology officer, Michael
Flanagan.
He said as tablets use smartphone-like user interfaces and
software platforms, their data usage was similar to top-end
smartphones.
"A tablet still looks like a big smartphone," he said.
Mobile data usage has skyrocketed since the introduction of
Apple's original iPhone in 2007, with usage of data networks
seen roughly doubling each year. Emerging mobile cloud services
such as Siri are expected to further boost growth.
Wireless operators are keen on raising revenue from Internet
browsing and the social networking boom as revenue from
traditional voice calls declines, but they are facing
increasingly congested networks.
Fearful of losing customers, only a few operators have
publicly admitted to the problem of keeping pace with data
traffic, but the majority are experiencing difficulties.
"There is no silver bullet," Flanagan said, adding that the
introduction of new, more efficient LTE networks will help. But
he said operators should also identify heavy users of data and
distribute small cellsites to them to offload traffic from
mobile networks.
New, so-called small cell technologies enable operators to
use tiny, almost personal base stations which cost around $100
to remove mobile data traffic from the big base stations which
serve hundreds or thousands of clients around them.
Telecoms gear makers Ericsson (ERICb.ST), Nokia Siemens
Networks [NOKI.UL] and Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA -- which have
had to battle aggressive pricing by Asian rivals -- hope rising
data traffic will lead to new orders.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki in Helsinki, editing by Matthew
Lewis)
