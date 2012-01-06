* Total Dec same-store sales down 1.2 pct

* Same-store sales down 4.3 pct internationally

* Analysts believe company gained market share in US

* Best Buy shares up 0.3 pct at $23.50

(Rewrites, adds analyst comments, shares)

By Dhanya Skariachan

Jan 6 Best Buy Co (BBY.N) stood by its profit outlook for the financial year despite a 1.2 percent same-store sales decline in the key selling month of December, allaying some concerns that all its holiday sales were driven by profit-sapping discounts.

The world's largest consumer electronics chain said on Friday that sales at stores open at least 14 months fell 0.4 percent at its U.S. unit, while they slipped 4.3 percent internationally on weakness in Canada and Europe.

While the international same-store sales number missed most analyst expectations, many such as David Strasser at Janney Capital Markets and Anthony Chukumba at BB&T Capital Markets said they were happy with Best Buy's domestic performance, especially since they believe the chain gained market share in the United States during the key selling season.

"It does appear that Best Buy, at least from a brick-and-mortar perspective, picked up market share in December," Chukumba said, pointing to weak performance in the consumer electronics sector by Costco Wholesale (COST.O) and Target Corp (TGT.N).

"It is good enough from my perspective," Chukumba said. "I am just happy they are going to make (profit numbers for) the quarter."

Strasser said Best Buy's appliance business gained share from the likes of Sears Holdings (SHLD.O), which had a dismal holiday season.

Demand was strong for tablets, mobile phones and e-readers, while gaming products and televisions had fewer takers.

The news boosted the retailer's shares by 0.3 percent to $23.50 on Friday. It came less than a month after its third-quarter profit missed Wall Street estimates as bigger discounts at the start of the key holiday selling season ate into profit.

On Friday, Best Buy still reaffirmed its outlook for the current financial year calling for earnings of $3.35-$3.65 a share, including share repurchases, but excluding items.

(Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

((dhanya.skariachan@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 646 223 6191)) Keywords: BESTBUY/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.