* Business and consumer sales and marketing to merge

* CEO cites need to be more efficient

By Carey Gillam

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. , Jan 6 Sprint Nextel (S.N) , the No. 3 U.S. mobile service, is merging sales and marketing for its business and consumer operations as part of a streamlining that includes the departures of four top executives, according to Sprint CEO Dan Hesse.

The move aims at more efficiency in a rapidly evolving wireless market in which many customers buy services as individuals but utilize services tied to employer-related contractual discounts.

"As the wireless market has evolved, the lines between consumers and businesses have blurred," Hesse said in a memo to employees sent Friday morning and obtained by Reuters.

"We believe that we no longer need to support two separate business units (consumer and business), and that it is more logical now to evolve to unified marketing and sales organizations," Hesse said in the memo. "Because of the enormous investments we're making this year in Network Vision and in the iPhone, we need to consistently be looking for ways to be more efficient."

Hesse said all consumer and business sales functions will by overseen by Paget Alves, chief sales officer, and all consumer and business marketing functions will be led by Bill Malloy, chief marketing officer. M2M (machine to machine) will transition to Matt Carter, the president of Wholesale and Emerging Solutions.

Bob H. Johnson, president-Consumer Services Group; Danny Bowman, president-Integrated Solutions; John Carney, senior vice president-Consumer Marketing; and Chris Rogers, senior vice president-Corporate Development & Spectrum, are leaving the company, Hesse said.

(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((carey.gillam@thomsonreuters.com; +1 913 663 2658; Reuters Messaging: carey.gillam.reuters.com@reuters.net ))

((For help: Click "Contact Us" in your desk top, click here [HELP] or call 1-800-738-8377 for Reuters Products and 1-888-463-3383 for Thomson products; For client training: training.americas@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646-223-5546)) Keywords: SPRINT/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.