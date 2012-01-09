Jan 9 Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) global head of legal, Eric Grossman, will be promoted to chief legal officer replacing Frank Barron, who plans to step down at mid-year, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

Grossman joined Morgan Stanley in 2006 and worked on the Wall Street bank's spin-off of Discover Financial Services Inc

(DFS.N) and its integration of the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney wealth management business.

In the memo, Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman did not give a reason for Barron's departure but said the legal executive "has been an invaluable counselor to me and the Board during his tenure."

Barron joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from Cravath, Swaine & Moore to help steer the firm through its legal and regulatory challenges stemming from the financial crisis and the Dodd-Frank financial reform bill.

Morgan Stanley's government relations team, which reported to Barron, will now report to Morgan Stanley Chief Operating Officer Jim Rosenthal.

(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Derek Caney)

