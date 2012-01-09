* Grossman to become Morgan Stanley legal chief: memo

* Current legal chief to step down at mid-year

* Morgan Stanley to move government relations out of legal

By Lauren Tara LaCapra

Jan 9 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) will promote Eric Grossman to the position of chief legal officer when the current legal chief, Frank Barron, retires at mid-year, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

The Wall Street bank will also move government relations from the legal division to the chief operating officer's group, leaving Grossman to focus on litigation issues.

Grossman, who will turn 45 on Saturday, joined Morgan Stanley in 2006 and helped the bank successfully fight litigation related to its spin-off of Discover Financial Services Inc (DFS.N) and its advisory role on the sale of Coleman Inc to Sunbeam Corp.

Grossman has also played a key role in combining the legal teams of Morgan Stanley and Smith Barney, as the bank merges the two into an integrated wealth management business.

In the memo announcing the changes, Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman did not give a reason for Barron's departure but said the executive "has been an invaluable counselor to me and the Board during his tenure."

Barron, 60, joined Morgan Stanley just 18 months ago, leaving behind his partnership at Cravath, Swaine & Moore to help steer the bank through legal and regulatory challenges stemming from the financial crisis and the Dodd-Frank financial reform bill.

Barron succeeded Gary Lynch as chief legal officer in July 2010. Lynch initially remained at the bank as a vice chairman but left last April to become global chief of legal, compliance and regulatory relations at Bank of America Corp (BAC.N).

Barron's term was meant to last two years at the outset because Gorman felt Grossman needed more experience before taking on the full responsibilities of chief legal officer, a source familiar with the matter said. Barron recently told Gorman he thought Grossman was ready for the job, said the source, who asked not to be identified.

Like other Wall Street banks, Morgan Stanley is battling lawsuits over billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities it packaged and sold in the years leading up to the subprime housing bust.

It is also figuring out the legal and regulatory implications of rules stemming from Dodd-Frank and the Basel Committee's new capital standards. How regulators interpret and enforce the new rules will have a significant impact on Wall Street's trading and profitability, and big banks including Morgan Stanley have been actively voicing their concerns in Washington.

Morgan Stanley's government relations team, which handles lobbying efforts and reported to Barron, will report to Chief Operating Officer Jim Rosenthal when Grossman takes over. The team is led by Michael Stein. Rosenthal's group handles other types of outreach, including corporate communications and community affairs.

Grossman began moving up the ranks early when he was an ambitious young attorney in the financial services division of Davis Polk & Wardwell in the 1990s, said Robert Fiske, a senior counsel who worked closely with Grossman there.

Grossman took unusual amounts of responsibility for a junior associate, Fiske said, and had a knack for instilling confidence in big corporate clients. Clients were often so taken with Grossman that they preferred to deal with him rather than senior attorneys even though he was low on the totem pole, Fiske said.

"A lot of us identified him as a real star within the first few weeks," said Fiske.

An avid sports fan of New York teams, including the Mets and the Rangers, Grossman served as an agent for baseball star Darryl Strawberry for several years while he was working at Davis Polk, Fiske said.

(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Derek Caney and John Wallace)

