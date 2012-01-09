Las Vegas Jan 9 AT&T Inc (T.N) announced plans to launch seven new smartphones and a tablet computer early this year for a new wireless network it is building as it looks to catch up with bigger rival Verizon Wireless in high-speed wireless services.

The product line-up will include a phone with a 16 megapixel camera from HTC Corp (2498.TW) using Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) software along with Microsoft-based smartphone from Nokia NOK1V.HE.

AT&T said it will also sell three new high-speed smartphones from Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) as well as a high-speed phone from Sony Corp (6758.T) and Pantech (PNTE.KL).

In an unusual pricing move, AT&T also announced that it would sell Pantech Element, a waterproof tablet based on Google Inc (GOOG.O) Android software with a smartphone, the Pantech Burst, for a combined price of $249.

AT&T showed off the new products at its conference for developers at the sidelines of Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The devices will run on AT&T's newest network which is based on a technology known as Long Term Evolution (LTE). AT&T started offering LTE services in 2011 behind its bigger rival Verizon Wireless. Verizon Wireless unveiled its first LTE smartphones at the 2011 CES show.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Bernard Orr)

