By Poornima Gupta
LAS VEGAS, Jan 9 Intel plans to make its
biggest marketing push since 2003 for a new, super-thin category
of laptops it has dubbed "ultrabooks," hoping to fend off major
strides made by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and its MacBook Air into the
high-end personal computing market.
The global campaign kicks off in April and is expected to
surpass Intel 2003 efforts to promote its Centrino technology
for wireless connectivity in laptops. Intel spent about $300
million on that campaign.
"Our focus for 2012 is to drive awareness and demand for
ultrabooks," Kevin Sellers, Intel's vice president of sales and
marketing, told Reuters at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las
Vegas.
The chip maker's "A New Era in Computing" campaign will span
TV and print advertisements along with a push through social
media.
Intel is doubling down on an ultra-thin category of laptops
powered by its microprocessor technology that it is helping
create. The marketing effort would come on top of the $300
million its venture capital arm, Intel Capital, has committed to
invest in companies working on products and services that will
help expand the ultrabook market.
Intel, which on Monday announced a partnership with
voice-technology firm Nuance (NUAN.O), also said it expects
ultrabooks that respond to voice commands to be launched later
this year, and laptops that respond to hand gestures soon.
Santa Clara, California-based Intel is eager to make laptops
more attractive to consumers increasingly captivated by Apple's
iPad, MacBook Air and other mobile gadgets.
Its processors power 80 percent of the world's PCs but Intel
has failed so far to adapt them for power-hungry smartphones and
tablets. Manufacturers like Motorola (MMI.N) and Apple favor
processors made using energy-efficient technology licensed by
Britain's ARM Holdings ARM.L.
More than 75 ultrabooks are due to be launched this year
from various manufacturers, Mooly Eden, vice president of
Intel's PC group, said at CES.
