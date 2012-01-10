(Adds comments by compensation expert, byline, stock
By Alexei Oreskovic
Jan 9 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) Chief Executive
Tim Cook received a one-time stock award worth nearly $400
million, the largest given by a company in a decade.
The company's board granted Cook 1 million restricted stock
units (RSUs) to signal its confidence in Cook after Steve Jobs
turned over the helm of the iPhone and iPad maker to his
long-time lieutenant in August.
The stock award, half of which vests in 2016 and the
remaining half in 2021, was worth more than $376 million, based
on the closing price of Apple's shares on Aug. 24, 2011, the
company said in a Monday proxy filing.
"As far as a singular award, we haven't seen anything
this large in a long time," said Aaron Boyd, head of research at
Equilar, an executive compensation data firm.
The only one-time stock award in recent memory that was
worth more, said Boyd, was the January 2000 stock option package
that Apple gave co-founder Steve Jobs. The 40 million options in
that award were valued at more than $600 million at the time,
Boyd said.
Jobs, who was ousted from Apple in the mid-1980s,
returned to the company in 1997 and went on to transform Apple
into the world's most valuable technology company with a string
of hit products including the iPod, the iPhone and the
iPad.
Jobs, who died in October after a years-long battle with
cancer, owned 5.5 million shares of Apple, according to the
filing.
Jobs received $1 a year in salary during the past three
years, according to the filing, while Cook received a salary of
about $900,000 in 2011.
Apple said Cook's award was a retention and promotion tool,
as well as recognition for running the company during Jobs'
previous medical leaves of absence.
"The Board views his retention as CEO as critical to the
Company's success and smooth leadership transition. The RSU
award is intended as a long-term retention incentive," Apple
said in its statement.
Shares of Apple closed Monday's regular trading session
down 67 cents at $421.73, after reaching an all-time high of
$427.75 earlier in the day.
