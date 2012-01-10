Jan 10 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has added two executives, in charge of equities and human resources, to its operating committee, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Ted Pick, the global head of equities, and Jeff Brodsky, the global head of human resources, joined the committee effective Tuesday morning. Both executives have spent at least 20 years at the firm, according to the memo Chief Executive James Gorman sent to employees.

Morgan Stanley's operating committee is a small group of top executives who make decisions about strategy and important corporate issues. It now has 12 executives, including Gorman, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat, Chief Operating Officer Jim Rosenthal, Chief Risk Officer Keishi Hotsuki and newly promoted Chief Legal Officer Eric Grossman.

(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

