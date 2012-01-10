* North America chief see Lenovo launching U.S. smartphones
* Doesn't think U.S. smartphone market is crowded
By Poornima Gupta
LAS VEGAS, Jan 10 Lenovo Group Ltd
(0992.HK), which is making a concerted global push into tablets
and ultrabooks, now expects to launch a smartphone in a
lucrative U.S. market dominated by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google
Inc (GOOG.O) gadgets.
The No. 2 computer maker - China's standard-bearer in
consumer electronics - sells smartphones on its home turf but
has yet to make inroads abroad, nor is it in any hurry to do so.
"I think we will," David Schmoock, Lenovo's North American
chief, said when asked if the company planned to launch a phone
in the United States.
"It's more of an evolution over time," he said in an
interview on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show in
Las Vegas.
Personal computer makers are increasingly looking to mobile
devices such as smartphones to drive up razor-thin margins.
Lenovo's operating margin clocked in at 12.2 percent in the
fiscal second quarter of last year.
The company, which has carved out a 7 percent share of the
U.S. computer market, said it is in the process of establishing
relationships with wireless carriers - AT&T, Sprint and Verizon
- and distributors as it assesses the marketplace.
"Clearly, we are playing hard on two of the screens,"
Schmoock told Reuters, referring to PCs and tablets. "The other
two - smartphones and smart TVs - you will see over time."
LAYING THE FOUNDATIONS
Schmoock plans to lay the groundwork for the launch of a
U.S. smartphone over the next few years. The company sells the
S2 smartphone in China.
"I will spend time over the next couple of years building
out the relationship with the mobile providers - AT&T, Sprint,
Verizon, etc.," he said. "You have to build out that network
first, then that allows you to put products on the shelf."
Lenovo moved in 2009 to reacquire the cellphone business it
had previously sold off, and launched the "LePhone" smartphone
two years ago at CES.
The device is still only available in its home market.
Schmoock did not provide a timeframe for a U.S. launch but said
the U.S. market still has room for more smartphone players.
At CES, the company showed off one of its expanding
ultrabook laptops, including new additions IdeaPad U300s and the
IdeaPad Yoga, a touchscreen notebook that flips and folds
backward, making it a large tablet.
Traditional PC makers have seen tablet PCs - a category
dominated by Apple's iPad - taking business away from laptops
and desktops, particularly among increasingly Internet-savvy
consumers.
Schmoock said while tablets may have stalled sales of PCs
for some time as people digest the new category of computers, he
doesn't see tablets replacing PCs in the long term.
Reporting By Poornima Gupta
