By Soyoung Kim and Andrea Shalal-Esa
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 10 Textron Inc
(TXT.N), the maker of Cessna aircraft and Bell helicopters, is
conducting a strategic review that could include options such as
spinning off parts of the aerospace and defense conglomerate,
sources familiar with the situation said.
About a month ago, activist investor Ralph Whitworth's
Relational Investors had examined Textron as a potential target
to advocate for a change in strategy, one of the sources said.
That source was unaware whether Relational had bought a stake in
the company.
It was also not immediately clear if Textron’s strategic
review resulted from the interest of an activist investor or was
part of a regular business review. The sources did not expect
the evaluation to yield changes in Textron’s strategy in the
near term.
The company, which has a market value of about $5.6 billion,
has not held a process to formally hire any bankers, though it
has a long-standing relationship with Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N), the sources said.
Representatives for Textron said they do not comment on
market speculation. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Relational Investors did not immediately return calls for
comment.
The past four years have been volatile for Textron, which
has cut its staff by about a quarter and seen its shares lose
more than 70 percent of their value. Textron shares, which
traded as high as $74.40 in 2008, closed at $20.17 on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Scott Donnelly has fought to turn around the
company, as each one of its major business lines have run into
headwinds at different points in time.
Besides planes and helicopters, Providence, Rhode
Island-based Textron also makes various defense products as well
as automotive parts and golf carts. It also has a finance
subsidiary.
The world's biggest maker of corporate jets has been
struggling to turn around its Cessna division as the global
economy remains weak, while its defense businesses face pressure
from shrinking U.S. military budgets.
Some of its businesses, such as Bell helicopters, could be
attractive to buyers if they are separated.
“There has been strong interest for the past several years
in consolidation in the military helicopter market, and
particularly involving Textron,” said Jim McAleese, a
Virginia-based defense consultant.
But sources said Donnelly has not shown an interest in the
past in breaking up the company.
Many of Textron business units have a low tax base as they
have grown within the conglomerate, which means selling them now
would lead to a massive tax liability and make for a less
attractive deal, the sources said.
The latest review, however, comes as U.S. diversified
industrial conglomerates come under increasing pressure to break
up into units, often under activist pressure.
Last year, Relational Investors for example pressured
industrial conglomerate ITT Corp (ITT.N) to split up, and also
urged L-3 Communications (LLL.N) to divest assets.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Paritosh Bansal in NEW York,
Andrea Shalal-Esa in WASHINGTON, additional reporting by Scott
Malone in Boston; Editing by Bernard Orr)
