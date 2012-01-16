* Former CEO and two others accused of misrepresenting
results
* One-time tech heavyweight crashed after dot-com bubble
burst
* Canadian approach to white collar crime under scrutiny
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Jan 16 The fraud trial of three
former executives at Canada's bankrupt Nortel Networks opens on
Monday, a decade after their alleged crimes, as one of the most
spectacular casualties of the 1990's dot-com bubble takes a
curtain call in a Toronto courtroom.
Former Chief Executive Frank Dunn, former Chief Financial
Officer Douglas Beatty and former Controller Michael Gollogly
are charged with deliberately defrauding investors and the
company itself by misrepresenting Nortel's financial results
between 2000 and 2004.
The court date comes more than three years after the
executives were charged and a dozen years after their alleged
transgressions began.
In preparing for the case, prosecutors have been sorting
through millions of documents, some of them dating back to
before the spectacular collapses of Enron and Worldcom, two of
the biggest corporate scandals in U.S. history.
The time lapse highlights the complexity of the Nortel case
and also what critics say is the slow pace of Canada's justice
system in cases involving alleged corporate wrongdoing.
The three, who deny the charges, could face up to 14 years
in jail if they are found guilty.
In pre-trial motions last week, defence lawyers asked the
court to force prosecutors to explicitly identify evidence of
deliberate falsification of records. A ruling could force the
Crown to produce specific documents before the proceedings
commence.
The judge, Justice Frank Marrocco, is expected to rule on
the issue later on Monday before the opening of a trial that
could drag on for months.
SPECTACULAR CRASH
Once the phone manufacturing arm of Canada's biggest phone
company, Nortel became a market darling in the late 1990's as
the Internet revolution picked up steam and investors bet the
company would make billions selling fibre optics network.
In 2000, speculators pushed the company's shares up to the
point where its market capitalization topped out around C$400
billion, accounting for a full third of the entire Toronto Stock
Exchange.
As tech stocks crested and Nortel's sales failed to meet
analysts' stratospheric expectations, the company's shares went
off a cliff, dropping more than 99 percent by 2002 and
decimating investment funds.
The subsequent accounting scandal helped crush any hopes of
a return to stability.
The alleged manipulations by the three former executives
triggered bonus payments in 2003 as Nortel returned to profit
after several years of losses.
After discovering accounting abnormalities, Nortel restated
its results several times, shaking investor faith in its
prospects and triggering numerous investigations.
Nortel filed for bankruptcy protection three years ago. A
sale of Nortel's patents last year brought in $4.5 billion for
creditors and were a reminder of the depths to which the company
had sunk.
WHITE COLLAR CRIME
Critics have long argued that Canada is soft on white-collar
crime, and some high-profile cases have dragged on for years.
Theater production company Livent Inc went bankrupt in 1998
after fraud allegations came to light, but founders Garth
Drabinsky and Myron Gottlieb were not convicted until 2009, and
were not jailed until they lost an appeal last fall.
In fact, the Livent case is still not closed, as Drabinsky
has asked the Supreme Court of Canada to hear his case.
In 1997, shares of Bre-X collapsed after it emerged that
samples from its Busang gold deposit in Indonesia had been
salted to create the impression of a massive gold strike.
Despite a prosecution that dragged on until 2007, no one was
ever convicted.
The Ontario Securities Commission, Canada’s top securities
regulator, is considering new guidelines that would let those
under investigation to settle without admitting guilt.
The Commission has said the mechanism, used by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, would help it clear cases
more quickly.
The case is The Crown vs Frank Dunn, Douglas Beatty and
Michael Gollogly; Ontario Superior Court of Justice; court file
number 10 00145.
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell; Writing by Cameron
French; Editing by Frank McGurty)
