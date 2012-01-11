* BTG Pactual denies plans to take over Hypermarcas

* Says funds have less than 5 pct stake in company

* Reports said BTG, GP Investments were mulling bids

* Hypermarcas sank last year on debt, growth concerns

(Rewrites with denial from BTG Pactual, share performance, background)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 BTG Pactual [BTGP.UL], Brazil's largest independent securities firm, on Wednesday said it had no plans to make an unsolicited bid for Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA), denying media reports suggesting growing interest from the banking powerhouse in the struggling consumer goods maker

Sao Paulo-based BTG Pactual said in a statement that none of the investment funds it controls currently has more than a 5 percent stake in Hypermarcas, adding that "hostile practices are contrary to its investment policies."

The statement came after O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported that BTG Pactual-led funds had been buying shares of Hypermarcas from investors after talks to enter the company's controlling bloc foundered. The company also faces takeover offers from private equity firms, said the paper, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the situation.

Speculation over a possible takeover of Hypermarcas gained traction last week, sparking a 20 percent rally in its shares. Last year, Hypermarcas shares tumbled 62 percent, making the stock the second-worst performer among the 70 shares forming Brazil's Bovespa index.

Shares of Hypermarcas erased early gains and were down 3.6 percent to 10.30 reais in early afternoon trading in Sao Paulo. The stock, which this year has gained about 19 percent, has rallied for six of the past nine sessions.

A spokeswoman for Hypermarcas declined to comment.

Hypermarcas' stock plunge in 2011 mirrored concerns over its ability to grow and to prevent its debt burden from swelling. Confidence in the company's business model has waned as Brazil's economic expansion loses steam and the company's tougher commercial terms with clients face resistance. [ID:nN1E77B0GG]

Over the past three years, Hypermarcas made 23 acquisitions, piling up massive debt. Analysts said that a share sale to a strategic investor could help better address Hypermarcas' problems such as debt reduction.

FRAYS?

"We believe a primary (offering) could better address Hypermarcas' needs, but (we) note that there are significant risks," Gustavo Piras Oliveira, a senior retail analyst with UBS AG in Sao Paulo, wrote in a note to clients.

The Estado story exposed frays among members of the group that controls Hypermarcas, with some allegedly opposing any move by BTG Pactual.

According to Estado, some Hypermarcas shareholders are worried that an association between both parties could create a conflict of interest since BTG Pactual is the largest shareholder of drugstore chain Brazil Pharma (BPHA3.SA). Hypermarcas is Brazil's No. 3 maker of generic medicines.

A BTG Pactual source told Valor Economico newspaper on Wednesday that funds controlled by the bank have been buying up Hypermarcas shares, yet denied that the aim is to gain control of the consumer goods producer.

Estado also said that GP Investments GPIV11.SA, the largest Latin American private equity firm, is preparing an offer for control of Hypermarcas.

Other private equity investors, including U.S. buyout giants KKR & Co (KKR.N) and TPG Capital [TPG.UL], could be interested in buying a stake in Hypermarcas, Estado said. Local buyout firm Tarpon Investimentos (TRPN3.SA) could also make an offer.

A spokeswoman for GP Investments declined to comment. Efforts to reach spokespeople for the other firms were unsuccessful.

(Additional reporting by Vivian Pereira in Sao Paulo; Editing by Derek Caney and Mark Porter)

