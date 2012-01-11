Jan 11 U.S. intelligence analysis firm Strategic Forecasting Inc (Stratfor) relaunched its website more than two weeks after hackers attacked its networks, stealing personal data of clients including Henry Kissinger and former Vice President Dan Quayle.

The Austin, Texas-based firm said in a statement on Wednesday that the attackers had destroyed its servers, "in what appeared to be an attempt to silence Stratfor."

Stratfor is a private intelligence analysis firm that gathers information about crises around the globe. Subscribers to its free reports and paying customers include politicians, military officers, government intelligence officials, senior business executives and journalists.

Hackers affiliated with the group Anonymous disclosed the attack on Christmas Eve.

Stratfor Chief Executive George Friedman apologized for the release of credit card data.

"This was our failure. As the CEO of Stratfor, I take responsibility," he said.

Stratfor said it would use an outside company to process credit card transactions in the future. It also said that an Internet security firm, Sec Theory, was rebuilding its website, email system and internal infrastructure.

It also said that investigators with Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) conducted a forensic review of the attack on behalf of Stratfor and that it was cooperating with the FBI's investigation into the matter.

(Reporting By Jim Finkle, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

