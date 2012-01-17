* Q4 EPS 73 cents per share vs. 61 cents a year earlier

* Bank set aside less money for bad loans

(Adds details on earnings, CEO quote)

Jan 17 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) reported higher fourth-quarter earnings as the bank set aside less money to cover bad loans.

The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets said it earned 73 cents per share. The average estimate from analysts was 72 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income applicable to common shareholders was $3.89 billion, compared with $3.2 billion, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based bank recorded a loan-loss provision of about $2 billion, which was down from about $3 billion a year earlier. For the seventh straight quarter the bank reversed reserves the bank had previously booked for bad loans.

The bank's total loans increased about $9.5 billion from the end of September to $769.6 billion at the end of December. The loan growth mirrored a trend shown when JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) reported earnings on Friday.

Wells Fargo said it purchased 27 million shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter, plus an additional 6 million shares through a transaction that will settle in the first quarter of this year.

"I’m extremely pleased with Wells Fargo’s performance in 2011 – including strong deposit and loan growth, record cross-sell and record earnings,” Chief Executive Jon Stumpf said in a statement.

(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

