By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK Jan 11 James Caron, the global head of rates at Morgan Stanley, has left the firm.

Sandra Hernandez, a Morgan Stanley spokeswoman, declined on Wednesday to comment further.

Caron spent six years overseeing Morgan Stanley's interest- rate strategy team from New York. Before joining Morgan Stanley in 2006, he was a director at Merrill Lynch.

In December, Morgan Stanley reported in a filing with the New York State Department of Labor that it would cut 580 jobs at four Manhattan locations. [ID:nL1E7NR95I]

(Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Jan Paschal)

