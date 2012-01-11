Jan 11 David B. Heller and Edward K. Eisler, two of four co-heads of securities trading at Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) are leaving the firm, according to internal memos.

No reason was given for the departures of the two veterans whose division has accounted for the majority of Goldman's revenue. Heller, based in New York, has been with Goldman for 22 years and Eisler, based in London, 18 years.

Both men will continue as non-employee advisers to the firm, according to spokesman Michael DuVally.

Isabelle Ealet, the firm's London-based global head of commodities, was named to be one of three heads of the securities division.

Goldman and other investment banking firms are reducing payroll, cutting other costs and making sweeping changes at their top levels in response to a slowdown in trading and investment banking.

Goldman's earnings per share for 2011 are estimated to be down 62 percent from 2010, according to analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Goldman is scheduled to report results next week.

(Reporting by David Henry; Editing by Bernard Orr)

