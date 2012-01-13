By Bill Rigby and Edwin Chan
LAS VEGAS Jan 12 This year's Consumer
Electronics Show turned out to be the largest on record, despite
a slow economy and what many industry pundits agree is a dearth
of genuine scene-stealers.
But as with most years, avid - and hardy - attendees can
always find a few gems that stand out from the inevitable tidal
wave of headphones, Internet-enabled home appliances and gadget
casings.
Here are a few high and low moments, compiled by Reuters
from the Las Vegas show floor:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To see Reuters' full coverage of CES, click on [ID:nL1E8CCDPI]
For a slideshow of these and other images from the show floor,
click here
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Hits:
- Tagg, a GPS-enabled dog or cat collar so you need never lose
your beloved companion again. A minute GPS unit clipped to pet
collars will send an alarm text or email to your app-installed
smartphone should Snuggles wander outside of a prescribed zone.
- Hewlett-Packard's all-glass-encased Spectre was probably the
most eye-catching of the so-called 'Ultrabooks' and drew throngs
of onlookers. Intel is hoping the new generation of ultra-thin,
instant-on, lightweight laptops - essentially a riposte to
Apple's MacBook Air - will safeguard its market share as tablets
and smartphones encroach on its traditional personal-computing
turf.
- The Tobii, which tracks eye movements to execute commands -
what it calls "gaze interaction" - taking gesture-controlled
interfaces a step further and upping the sophistication ante.
Along with Nuance's voice controls and Microsoft's Kinect
gesture-recognition technology, it offers an alternative to the
fast-getting-old keyboard-mouse input model in an era of
touchscreens. Zoom, auto-center, destroy virtual asteroids -
moving just your eyes.
- Samsung Note, the beefed up “phablet” with a 5.3 inch screen
that sits somewhere between a phone and a tablet. It may seem
unwieldy held up to one's ear, and the screen - at half the
iPad's size - might seem wanting as well, but its sleek lines,
pin-sharp Android apps and unique shape drew in the crowds.
- Nokia's Lumia 900 phone, running Windows, marked the
once-mighty Finnish handset maker's return to the U.S. market -
and Microsoft’s biggest phone gambit yet. People clamored for a
feel, but demos were limited and there is no release date yet.
- Massive, 55-inch "OLED" TVs from Samsung and LG, which are
both cautiously hopeful the costlier, but crisper screens will
re-energize a faltering global TV market after flat sales in
2011. Bonus: look at them sideways and they almost disappear.
Misses
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) signed off after 14 show-opening
keynotes with a bizarre, news-free presentation featuring a
“Twitter choir” and a Q&A anchored by Ryan Seacrest. The company
is reportedly revamping its marketing organization.
- Panasonic Corp's (6752.T) combo digital photo frame and Skype
terminal. “The idea of some engineer who has been locked in a
room for 10 years,” one observer quipped.
- Dish Network Corp’s (DISH.O) stunt with a fidgety live
kangaroo onstage, to launch its new "Hopper" package. For a
video, click here
- A Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (005930.KS) fridge that streams
Pandora and Twitter. It's OK to take a break from the Internet
every now and then.
- And last but not least: Sony Corp’s (6758.T) strange "Wedding
Invitation" promo for its Internet-enabled TVs. Verbatim from
the invite: "Internet plopped down on one knee. After nervously
fidgeting around, he blurted, "I can haz marriage?" and
presented TV with a giant ring. She, of course, said yes. And
the rest is history."
(Reporting By Poornima Gupta, Sinead Carew, Liana Baker, Tim
Kelly, Miyoung Kim and Noel Randewich; editing by Andre Grenon)
((bill.rigby@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 206 418 9236)(Reuters
Messaging: bill.rigby.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: CES/HITLIST
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.