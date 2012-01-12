* Banks say independent expert needed

* Raise concerns over MBIA's solvency

* Four banks left contesting restructuring

* MBIA says "fully capable" of meeting obligations

(Adds details on solvency, penultimate paragraph)

By Ben Berkowitz

Jan 12 The remaining four banks suing bond insurer MBIA Inc (MBI.N) over its restructuring have again asked New York regulators to commission an outside review of losses the company may face, arguing that its solvency is in question.

In a letter sent to the New York State Department of Financial Services on Wednesday night, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, the banks' lawyer asked the department to "retain a qualified independent expert to analyze expected future losses in MBIA Insurance's structure finance portfolio and to take any appropriate regulatory action based on the results of that independent analysis."

The letter goes on to say that, in the banks' view, "MBIA Insurance is insolvent and rapidly depleting its limited remaining capital."

A spokesman for the Department of Financial Services declined comment. Similar requests made by the bank plaintiffs in the past have not led to a review.

An MBIA spokesman dismissed the letter.

"Although the banks have been predicting MBIA Insurance Corp’s imminent demise for almost three years, it remains solvent and fully capable of meeting all of its expected obligations," Kevin Brown said in a statement, adding the letter was a sign of "desperation" as a trial drew nearer.

The four banks are among more than a dozen that originally brought suit against MBIA and regulators in separate cases, claiming the state's insurance department should not have approved what the banks call a fraudulent February 2009 plan to reorganize the company.

They say the restructuring, which split MBIA's municipal bond business from the structured finance unit, will leave MBIA unable to pay their future claims.

Most of the banks have settled since the lawsuits were filed, though, and only four remain: Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Natixis SA (CNAT.PA), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and UBS AG UBSN.VX.

According to MBIA's last quarterly report, filed in early November for the period through Sept. 30, the company had $10.33 billion in investments at the holding company level, down from $11.93 billion at the end of 2010, while cash stood at $659 million, against $366 million at the end of 2010.

MBIA Insurance, the structured finance unit whose solvency is at issue, had total claims-paying resources of $3.85 billion at Sept. 30, down from $5.24 billion at the end of 2010.

MBIA shares were down 1.1 percent to $13.17 in afternoon trading on Thursday. The stock has surged of late, rising 75 percent in less than two months as the company scored a series of legal victories.

(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Steve Orlofsky)

((Ben.Berkowitz@thomsonreuters.com)(+1-617-856-4334)(Reuters Messaging: ben.berkowitz.reuters.com@reuters.net)(Twitter: @BerkowitzRtrs)) Keywords: MBIA/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.