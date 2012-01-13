EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
* Net income $3.7 billion vs $4.8 billion year earlier
* Q4 EPS 90 cents vs $1.12 a year earlier
* Results hurt by slowdown in trading, deal-making
Jan 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) reported lower fourth-quarter profit as the European debt crisis weighed on trading and corporate deal-making.
The first major U.S. bank to announce results for the period, JPMorgan said net income was $3.72 billion, or 90 cents a share, compared with $4.83 billion, or $1.12 a share, a year earlier.
The company's quarter-end share count declined 4 percent from a year earlier as it bought back stock.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; editing by John Wallace) Keywords: JPMORGAN/
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has