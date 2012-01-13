* Net income $3.7 billion vs $4.8 billion year earlier

* Q4 EPS 90 cents vs $1.12 a year earlier

* Results hurt by slowdown in trading, deal-making

Jan 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) reported lower fourth-quarter profit as the European debt crisis weighed on trading and corporate deal-making.

The first major U.S. bank to announce results for the period, JPMorgan said net income was $3.72 billion, or 90 cents a share, compared with $4.83 billion, or $1.12 a share, a year earlier.

The company's quarter-end share count declined 4 percent from a year earlier as it bought back stock.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; editing by John Wallace) Keywords: JPMORGAN/

