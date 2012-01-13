* Says more SecurID keys in use than ever

* Says has more than 35,000 customers who issue SecurIDs

(Adds quote, details)

By Jim Finkle

BEDFORD, Mass, Jan 13 EMC Corp's EMC.N RSA Security division has not lost a single significant SecurID customer due to a security breach of its electronic keys last year, the chief of the division said on Friday.

"There are more SecurID tokens out there than ever," Art Coviello, head of the RSA Security division, told reporters.

In June RSA offered to replace millions of potentially compromised "SecurID" electronic keys after hackers used data stolen from RSA to break into Lockheed Martin's (LMT.N) network.

"There has not been a single significant customer loss directly related to the breach, surprisingly," Coviello said at a press briefing at RSA headquarters in the Boston suburb of Bedford, Massachusetts.

He said RSA has more than 35,000 customers who issue SecurIDs to employees to authenticate their identity when accessing corporate computer systems.

The breach of RSA and Lockheed, whose networks house sensitive data on weapons systems as well as military technology, threatened to damage RSA's once-stellar reputation.

SecurIDs are widely used electronic keys to computer systems, designed to thwart hackers by requiring two passcodes: one that is fixed and another that is automatically generated every few seconds by the security system.

RSA is small in terms of EMC's revenue. But it is a high-profile asset whose technology EMC has used to secure the company's other products, including its software and data storage equipment.

(Reporting By Jim Finkle, Writing by Noel Randewich; editing by John Wallace)

((noel.randewich@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: EMC/RSA

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.