SAN FRANCISCO Jan 18 Hard-drive shortages
may be the least of Intel Corp's (INTC.O) worries in 2012: the
top chip maker and distant rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc
AMD.N, face a steady crumbling of global personal computer
demand.
Intel warned last month that the damage wrought by flooding
in Thailand - the world's largest producer of computer drives -
persists and would curtail December-quarter earnings, set to be
unveiled on Thursday. [ID:nL1E7NC3AG]
But some on Wall Street think the short-term blip in storage
supply blurs a deeper problem. Analysts increasingly believe
demand for PCs may even fall short of the industry's scaled-back
expectations as consumers tighten their belts or opt instead for
gadgets such as Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad.
"The hard drive supply issue is masking global macro demand
issues. How much weakness in demand is being covered up by the
hard drive shortage? I don't think demand has materially gotten
better," said Evercore Partners analyst Patrick Wang.
Despite hopes Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) long-awaited
Windows 8 might give the lumbering industry a shot in the arm,
many experts expect the PC industry to struggle through at least
the first half of 2012 as hard drive plants in Thailand hit by
catastrophic floods last year repair damaged production lines.
IHS iSuppli in December cut its 2012 forecast for PC
shipment growth to 6.8 percent from 9.5 percent, but some
analysts call that estimate optimistic.
Longer-term, analysts say Silicon Valley icon Intel needs to
come up with an answer to Apple and the new breed of
increasingly powerful gadgets, such as tablets, that are luring
PC users away.
Intel is expected to post fourth-quarter revenue of $13.718
billion, down from $14.3 billion in the previous quarter. It is
seen forecasting revenue of $12.799 billion for the current
March quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Santa Clara, California-based Intel's net income for the
fourth quarter is seen dipping 4 percent, year over year.
Intel's processors still turn up in four-fifths of the
world's PCs, but the company that once lorded over personal
computing has so far been shut out of a booming market for
tablets and smartphones, such as Apple's iPad and Google Inc's
(GOOG.O) Android smartphones.
Hoping to safeguard its position, Intel this year will kick
off its largest marketing campaign since 2003, with "Ultrabooks"
- instant-on laptops it hopes can stand up to the likes of
Apple's Macbook Air, while giving off some of the technological
chic the iPad and other tablets exude.
The super-thin devices impressed some at last week's
Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, but many remained
skeptical consumers would be willing to shell out premium prices
to buy them instead of cheaper, run-of-the-mill laptops.
"Intel's (quarterly forecast) numbers look achievable, but
going forward, I still think there's too much optimism on PC
units and too much optimism in the near term on Ultrabooks,"
said Brad Gastwirth, co-founder of ABR Investment Strategy, an
independent research firm.
UPTICK IN THE CARDS?
Boosting optimism about a recovery in the wider chip sector,
ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS) said on Wednesday demand for its
lithography tools was improving, pushing its shares to an
11-year high. [ID:nL6E8CI067]
ASML's performance suggests a rebound after a recent selloff
in chip inventories and hints at the end of a slump in orders
for semiconductors - especially for components used in
smartphones and tablets.
But for now, PCs makers face uncertain demand and some
buyers might hold off until Intel's new Ivy Bridge chip hits the
market, expected around April.
The world's largest chipmaker has long argued that emerging
markets such as China will take up the slack as the United
States and Europe battle economic malaise.
But Kevin Cassidy, an analyst at Stifel Nicolaus, expects
Intel's PC processor shipments to stay flat this year. It is
expected to expand its revenue a meager 2 percent in 2012,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Even Windows 8 could weigh on Intel's 2012. Some experts say
it will create new competition for Intel, with Microsoft's
flagship operating system compatible for the first time with
power-sipping ARM Holdings Plc ARM.L chips - widely used in
tablets.
Billed as Microsoft's biggest refresh since switching from
its text-based DOS system to a graphics interface over 20 years
ago, Windows 8 is expected to lead to a crop of laptops made by
Intel rivals such as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) and Nvidia Corp
(NVDA.O) using chip designs licensed from Britain's ARM.
Analysts say ARM-powered laptops are unlikely to
meaningfully dent the PC market this year. But they warn the
arrival of Windows 8 on tablets could entice more consumers away
from laptops to tablets capable of running Windows-compatible
applications such as Microsoft Word and PowerPoint.
And any delay by Microsoft in launching Windows 8 risks
creating postponing PC purchases further as consumers await the
release, they warned.
Fears of falling PC sales hurt the shares of Microsoft, Dell
Inc DELL.O and Intel for much of 2011. Intel's stock has
recovered over the past three months, partly due to the
chipmaker's still relatively high 3.3 percent dividend yield.
While still trading at a relatively low 10.6 times expected
earnings, the shares recently hit a 52-week high.
AMD is expected to post $1.715 billion in revenue for its
fourth quarter when it reports on Tuesday and to forecast $1.595
billion in revenue for the current quarter.
Sunnyvale, California-based AMD has not lowered its December
quarter earnings forecast to account for the hard drive
shortage, but it may get a boost from added sales as it ships
extra orders to catch up from a September setback in
manufacturing its new "Llano" processors, analysts say.
In recent quarters, Intel surprised investors with resilient
growth in emerging markets, helping offset the tougher U.S. and
European environment and analysts are hedging their bets.
"I think there's a chance they'll come out and guide (above
expectations). If that were to happen, I'd expect the stock to
pop. But I don't think the stock has legs here because there's
really nothing to follow through with on that," Wang added.
